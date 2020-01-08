The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 5.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

