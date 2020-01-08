Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.64 and a twelve month high of $330.14. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

