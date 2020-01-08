Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.27

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.27 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 21843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

