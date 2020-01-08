Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,753.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market cap of $557,997.00 and approximately $20,753.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.03 or 0.06019615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

