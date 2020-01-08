Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.88

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.88 and traded as high as $133.83. Tiffany & Co. shares last traded at $133.71, with a volume of 1,013,909 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

