Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will announce $224.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $221.99 million. Timkensteel posted sales of $406.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $344.67 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Timkensteel by 205.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.