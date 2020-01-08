Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.67, 11,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $665,000.

