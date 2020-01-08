Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.32, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

