Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 474.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Total by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Total by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 20,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,732. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

