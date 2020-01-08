TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,910,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 5,406,498 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.