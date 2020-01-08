Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10,225.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00319598 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 464.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00074161 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012410 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

