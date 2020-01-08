Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 139,005 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 139,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total value of £243,258.75 ($319,993.09).
Shares of TRMR stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.50 ($2.28). 110,821 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.92 ($2.59).
