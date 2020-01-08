Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Trivago’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 100,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,037,000 after buying an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.