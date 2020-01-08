TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $848,401.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

