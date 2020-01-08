Tyman (LON:TYMN) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

LON:TYMN traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259.50 ($3.41). 4,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $509.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 272 ($3.58).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

