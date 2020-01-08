U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 761,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 254,742 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum began coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

