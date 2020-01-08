U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

