UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) vs. Ceridian HCM (OTCMKTS:CDAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM 11.34% 2.24% 0.62%

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMeWorld and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $59.46, suggesting a potential downside of 15.56%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMeWorld and Ceridian HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 836.16 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $746.40 million 13.58 -$63.40 million ($0.05) -1,408.40

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

