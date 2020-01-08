Unibright (UBT) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market cap of $2.97 million and $51,396.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.