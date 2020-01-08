UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.92 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $214.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
