UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.872 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.45. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $214.39.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

