Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

Unilever stock traded down GBX 61 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,226.50 ($55.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,463.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,777.80.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

