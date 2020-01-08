Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 13,229,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177,664. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

