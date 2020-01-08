Unison Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,160. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

