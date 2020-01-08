Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,994,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,638,297. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

