Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. 7,619,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

