United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lifted by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,826. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

