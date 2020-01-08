Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.60

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.60 and traded as high as $53.56. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 3,004 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

