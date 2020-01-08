Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Up 8.5%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, 487,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 282,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit