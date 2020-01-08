Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Up 8.5%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, 487,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 282,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

