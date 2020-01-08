Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UTMD traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.