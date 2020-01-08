Utrust Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $466,767.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00181683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01440886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

