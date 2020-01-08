Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 9.7%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares were up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 1,369,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,550,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $9,445,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Uxin by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Uxin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Uxin by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

