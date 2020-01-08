Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.76. Valhi shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 6,826 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 116.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 246,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.