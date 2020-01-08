ValuEngine Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $157.48 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

