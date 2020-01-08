ValuEngine Lowers Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) to Hold

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WFCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

