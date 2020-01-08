ValuEngine Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Advantage Oil & Gas to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.17. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.