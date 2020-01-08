Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.74. 9,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,820. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $179.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

