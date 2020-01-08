Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Decreased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.70 and a 1 year high of $138.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

