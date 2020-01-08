Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.6% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 300,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.91. 4,245,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $165.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

