Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.92

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.47. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 5,215 shares changing hands.

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $381.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 64.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 497.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

