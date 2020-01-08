Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verb Technology an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 31,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,963. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verb Technology (VERB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.