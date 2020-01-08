Verity & Verity LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,343,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,677 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

