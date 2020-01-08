Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises approximately 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39. Raytheon has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

