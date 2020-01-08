Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,926,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

