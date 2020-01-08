Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.88

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.88 and traded as low as $36.55. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 557,865 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.86.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.