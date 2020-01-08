Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $41.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 401,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,809. Vicor has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 616.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

