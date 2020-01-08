VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 10,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit