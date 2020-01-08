VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 10,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

