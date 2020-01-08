Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 476 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,320. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

