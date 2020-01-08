Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,854 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $137.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

