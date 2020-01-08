VNT Chain Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $361,456.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00177598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01369257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

