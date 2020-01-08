Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises 1.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 103.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 660,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 374,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

